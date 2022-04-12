Shatta Wale discloses why he refuses to ‘discard’ girls he has slept with

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has disclosed his habit of always keeping in touch with his past sexual partners.



According to Shatta, he usually stays in touch with girls who have once warmed his bed, adding that nobody knows what the future holds.



Unclear what triggered his post, Shatta took to Snapchat and wrote;



“I only keep girls on my phone cuz I don’t want to let them feel like I only came to them for sex. This world you don’t know who will help you.”



Earlier, the dancehall artiste advised his fellow men to avoid women who snoop through their phones looking for information.



In what looked like a series of shades thrown at his ex-girlfriend, El-Freda, the SM boss wrote;



"I want a woman with future plans, no be woman weh go dey search my phone like she be CID. That one derrrr u go go find you crime partner no be me. If you can't understand the simple ABCD then go your way."



Meanwhile, an insider has alleged that Shatta Wale is an abusive and authoritative lover, adding that these are some of the reasons his 3-months-old relationship crashed.



“Oh they split when they went to the US recently. According to…Shatta is authoritative, disrespectful, and violent,” the source earlier shared on Snapchat.



