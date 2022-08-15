'Shatta Wale didn't force for Wiyaala; his move was selfish' - Wanlov The Kubolor

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov The Kubolor, has described the incident that witnessed Wiyaala being presented with an award backstage at the SummerStage festival as shameful and also blamed Shatta Wale for being selfish on the international stage.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Afro-pop singer, Wiyaala in a series of Facebook posts explained why she rejected a citation from organizers of the show whom she stated disrespected her.



Explaining her side of the story, she also cited Shatta's team for misinformation that led to her missing the opportunity to receive her award on stage.



Kubolor in a Facebook live video on Sunday, August 14, noted that Wiyaala has built a solid brand for herself, the reason it was an insult to present her award backstage.



"The two of them were to receive the same award on stage by an American government official. It was at this point that someone went backstage to tell Wiyaala not to come not knowing that was the same time presentation was made. So it was only Shatta who was on stage, he took it and left. When they came backstage to give Wiyaala her own, she rejected it which is very correct. It is an insult."



Calling out Shatta Wale, Wanlov Kubolor mentioned that the Dancehall singer could have done better by ensuring that the only Ghanaian female singer who was present at the event wasn't left out but instead, he selfishly took his award and left.



According to him, the move didn't portray the togetherness the industry keeps fighting for.



"Also, I don't care whatever his (Shatta Wale) team or bodyguards did. I blame Shatta because I can't be on stage alone knowing that the awards will be presented to two people. He didn't even wonder where Wiyaala was, he just went his way.



"He was supposed to tell them to 'wait' while he calls on Wiyaala to come for hers. They would have both gone to collect it happily together, holding hands to show we are together. Whatever they will say, I will still blame Shatta, he didn't force. Even if it wasn't his mind, or he was controlled, I will still maintain that he didn't force. Whatever the case be, he didn't try," Wanlov boldly stated in a self-recorded video.



"The first thing he should have done was to return the award when he heard organizers were giving Wiyaala her award backstage," Kubolor added.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that Noella Wiyaala's refusal to accept a citation from the President of The Bronx Borough, Vanessa L. Gibson, backstage was caused by one Mohammed Mardah, a Ghanaian based in the United States.



Mohammed Mardah, who identifies himself as the Chairman of the African Advisory Council to the Bronx Borough President’s office, has in a Facebook post took responsibility for what happened.



"That was my fault," he said in his submission.



