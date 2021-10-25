Shatta Wale deserves praise for causing a pastor's arrest over fake prophecy - A Plus

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

A Plus has established that Shatta Wale deserves all the praise for actively ensuring that fake prophecies in the country are brought to an end.



According to A-Plus, Shatta Wale is the only individual who has been able to cause the arrest of a pastor in connection with fake prophecies.



To him, the pastor's arrest is a highly significant feat that has never occurred in the history of the country.



A Plus added that the 'lies' a lot of 'so-called' men of God flaunt with impunity has made Christianity unattractive in recent times.



"What Shatta Wale did must be applauded by all Ghanaians. For the first time in the history of the country, a pastor is in police custody. So it will serve as a deterrent to others. It is a significant feat. This shows that there will be a change in systems, pastors will know how to operate,” he stated during United Showbiz



Watch the video below:





