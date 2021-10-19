Shatta Wale could face charges under Section 208 of Criminal & Offences Act - Legal experts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Law Platform, an education platform for members of the public on social media has disclosed that Shatta Wale's conduct can be classified as a misdemeanour, an act that could fetch him not less than 3 years in jail.



This was after the Ghana Police Service publicly announced that they are currently in search of Shatta Wale, who claimed to have been shot by some unknown gunmen on October 18, 2021.



One can recall that the dancehall artiste's personal assistant disclosed on Snapchat that his boss has been shot by some assailants at East Legon in Accra and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.



But from his place of hiding, Shatta Wale stated on social media that his life is currently in danger and as such, has promised not to return until the laws in Ghana work.



Shatta Wale in a statement issued on Facebook said the alleged gun attack was a prank.



It was in this light that The Law Platform took to Facebook to state the legal implications of Shatta Wale's conduct.





"Section 208 of the CRIMINAL AND OFFENCES ACT 1960, ACT 29 Reads:



PUBLICATION OF FALSE NEWS



(1) A person who publishes or reproduces a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace knowing or having reason to believe that the statement, rumour or report is false commits a misdemeanour.



(2) It is not a defense to a charge under subsection (1) that the person charged did not know or did not have reason to believe that the statement, rumour or report was false, unless it is proved that, prior to the publication, that person took reasonable measures to verify the accuracy of the statement, rumour or report.



**A misdemeanour is an offence the punishment for which is imprisonment of not more than 3years."





