Shatta Wale confirms breakup with Elfreda?

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Days after Elfreda, the new girlfriend of dancehall singer, Shatta Wale cleared every single memory of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram, rumours of their messy breakup spread like wildfire.



The speculations heightened with Shatta's rants about relationships where he described marriage as a scam.



In his latest post confirming his separation from Elfreda, he noted that he has been heartbroken, a situation he noted his ex-lover, Michy will be happy about.



"Shatta Michy pls don't come and laugh at me that I have broken heart oooo. Ok bye," his Snapchat post read.



Shatta who flooded his Instagram page with Elfreda's photos has pulled down all the posts with exception of their viral video that captured them kissing in his private studio back in February.



According to Shatta, he is not willing to settle with a woman who always snoops around his mobile phone like a CID.



In a separate post amidst his breakup, he wrote: "A woman that wants to tell you how to live your life is not marriage material but a woman that supports all your bullshit is the one we call wife... for better for worse, for richer for poorer till death do us part. That's the kind I want."



