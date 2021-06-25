Shatta Wale caught up in a mess

“Since you haters can’t sleep, count my money for me. Ade go bed”, was the caption for a photo with bundles of dollars, shared by Shatta Wale on Facebook on June 24.



This was probably an attempt to show off and or make an impression about his wealth but checks have shown that the image is a figment of the musician’s imagination.



Early this week, Shatta Wale was accused of wearing a pair of fake designer jeans. Having made a mockery of entertainment journalist and analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s shoes on live TV a few days ago, reports that some social media users identified his ‘designer trousers’ as a fake version of DSquared2 brand went rife as a section of the public expected him to don quality products.



It emerged that the original brand is spelt “DSQUARED2” but Shatta Wale’s version was spelt “DSQUARED²”. Also, it was discovered that an original version cost $670 instead of $815 as claimed by Shatta Wale.



In the midst of the trolls, Shatta Wale shared another photograph of himself wearing a t-shirt without the pair of trousers. He said: “Since they say [it’s] fake, now, no jeans ooo”.



Although some hailed him for his sense of humour and attempt to douse the trolls, others were not tickled; they rather continued to taunt the musician who has on countless occasions boasted of being rich while tagging his colleagues as paupers.



In response to the incessant trolls, Shatta Wale shared a photograph of a bag loaded with bundles of dollars. He claimed ownership of the money and asked his haters to count them for him since they appear less busy.



That post, however, fan to flame the trolls after it was discovered that the said image was first used by a website on March 22, 2020, and subsequently tweeted by an individual on February 1, 2021 – an indication that Shatta Wale shared an image he cannot lay claim to.



