Shatta Wale case adjourned to May 25

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned the case in which Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, is facing a charge of the publication of false news to May 25.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Three others Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Venator, a graphic designer, and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news have also denied the charge.



They have all been granted bail pending the commencement of the trial.



At the last court sitting, the defense lawyers led by Jerry Avenogbo wrote to the court that his client was out of the jurisdiction, and he needed to inform the Court.



An official letter was also written to that effect.



According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the prosecutor Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey is also on a national assignment.



The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh will resume sitting on this case on May 25, 2022.



