Shatta Wale case: Nana Romeo to testify against Jesus Ahoufe in court

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Accra FM’s presenter, Nana Romeo is set to testify against Jesus Ahoufe, the prophet at the centre of Shatta Wale’s hoax shooting incident.



The Circuit Court presiding over the case of the said prophet directed the prosecution to bring their first witness on the next date as she will not wait any longer.



In court on Tuesday January 25, the trial judge Mrs. Helen Ofei Ayeh told the prosecution to make sure they produce their first prosecution in court for the hearing to start though the prosecution is yet to file any disclosures or serve same to the defense counsel.



However, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey, pleaded with the court for extension of time to file their disclosures.



The lead prosecutor explained that they have not filed any disclosure because they want some documents to be transcribed.



Bishop Stephen Akwasi Awuah popularly known as Jesus Ahoefo is being charged for allegedly causing fear and panic.



He was arrested for prophesying the death of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale in an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo and subsequently granted a 100,000 Ghana cedis bail.



The trial court has adjourned the to case to February 15, 2022, for the first prosecution witness to mount the box.



Appearing before the circuit court on Thursday, presided over by Helen Ofei Ayeh, the New Life Kingdom Chapel overseer pleaded not guilty to the charges.