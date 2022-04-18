Shatta Wale called out by fans for being inconsistent

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Shatta Wale praises Nigerians



Shatta says the music industry is a shame



Fans crown Shatta as the most 'inconsistent' Ghanaian artiste



Shatta Wale earlier this year launched a campaign against Nigerians and their musicians for what he described as the lack of support for Ghanaian artistes who have for years had their backs.



For these reasons and more, he pushed the motion for the local music industry to give greater airplay to Ghanaian artistes and also called on show promotors to desist from making Nigerians headline shows in Ghana.



Shatta Wale's campaign as expected came with insults directed at his Nigerian colleagues but just two months down the lane, he has showered praise on these same Nigerians by describing the Ghana music industry as a shame.



In his Saturday tweet that has gone viral for the wrong reason, Shatta wrote: "Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs ...It’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame."



Reacting to the viral tweet, a Twitter handler @ghyesu_ noted that Shatta Wale will soon contradict himself now that he is against his people. "Next year you’ll change your mouth and say Ghanaians are those giving them hits," read his response to the dancehall singer.



Entertainment journalist, Kwame Dzadzie has also called out Shatta over his tweet. In a Facebook post, he wrote: "This guy dierrrr oooooh. Consistently inconsistent."



Another Twitter handler @triplekingsley argued that Shatta's tweet was a disrespect to his Ghanaian fans who have supported his craft by streaming his songs all these years.



In his message to the Shatta Movement he wrote: "If you be wise, you no know say what your guy Shatta dey talk, he dey try undermine your support as a Shatta Movement fan. Meaning you are not streaming his songs. But here you are laughing at Nigerians."



A third, @kamil_rufai added: "Today you'll say one thing tomorrow you'll say anything. Shatta stay one place and stop confusing us, please. Thanks for the acknowledgement."



A Nigerian handler, @only1ceejayn, rebuked Shatta for turning his back against Ghanaians. "I’m a Nigeria and I agree with what you said but the last line is not necessary, Ghana music is not a shame, I love Ghana music but y’all just need to push harder and support yourself, don’t wait for your Government," he wrote.



