Shatta Wale boasts of being an ex-convict, jabs dancehall artistes

Shatta Wale jabs dancehall singers



Dancehall singer remanded into prison custody



Shatta boasts of being an ex-convict



Shatta Wale has once again taken pride in being remanded into prison custody but this time, he has taken a jab at Ghanaian dancehall artistes who are yet to experience being in jail.



It would be recalled that the popular dancehall singer in 2021 was sentenced to a week in prison custody with three others for the publication of fake news.



Shatta in a Facebook post on February 23 took a swipe at his colleagues who can't boast of being ex-convicts.



He has asked them to keep mute when he is talking.



"Dancehall artiste weh no go prison before shouldn’t talk when Jailman Dancehall artistes are talking!!," he wrote.



Shatta Wale released a song titled 'Jailman' in November last year detailing his experience behind the bars and the poor living condition of inmates at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.



