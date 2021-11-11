Shatta Wale apologies to IGP for disrupting meeting

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has knelt before the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare to beg to live his life.



The dancehall king cited he had to go on his knees to beg IGP so people like him can live their lives in an interview with Joy Entertainment.



The IGP met with players in the Creative Arts industry to discuss security issues concerning the entertainment industry and how both bodies can collaborate in curbing crime.



In the delegation were musicians, actors and actresses, members of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation and other celebrities including Kuami Eugene, KiDi, D-Black, Stonebwoy.



Shatta held that the meeting for stakeholders of the entertainment and creative industry was a step in the right direction as bad stories have been published about him labelling him a "rascal".



“When I dress like this in a place, somebody might see me and say, he is a rascal. Meanwhile, I have properties, I’m taking care of people, we are paying school fees,” he lamented.



Shatta recounted unfriendly stories published about him people have accepted to be true, he was happy for the meeting with the IGP.



“I tell people the abuses on me, the false stories on me. The things people have painted me to be is what people are saying today now. We believe we have to be ourselves. This is what I have learnt,” the 'Ayoo' hitmaker said.