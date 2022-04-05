Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend, Elfreda split?

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale outdoors new lover



Shatta and Elfreda share a passionate kiss on social media



Shatta describes marriage as a scam



It seems all is not well in the camp of popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and his newfound love Elfreda.



According to reports, their relationship has allegedly hit the rocks barely three months after going public.



Although the two are yet to confirm whether or not the rumours are true, Shatta has been ranting on social media.



He has cautioned men not to fall in love or settle down with a woman but instead, focus on making money.



He also described marriage as a scam!



This comes in strange as the artiste who claimed to be madly in love a few months ago was caught in a public display of affection with his new lover.



In February when Elfreda celebrated her birthday, Shatta Wale dedicated his social media pages to her. He posted several photos of beautiful Elfy with lovi-dovi messages.



Elfreda who became the talk of the town grew a massive social media following after Shatta named her the love of his life.



In return, she posted several photos and videos of herself together with Shatta on their numerous public appearances and date nights.



However, GhanaWeb can confirm that Elfreda has pulled down all her posts on her official Instagram page including the ones with her boyfriend.



In one of the heartbroken posts on Snapchat, the popular singer wrote: "A woman that doesn't support what you do as a job and calls u names is a witch - she wants you to be poor forever."



He added: "Check them out-a woman without a vision either stay with family or friends to tell her what to do next. They no dey reach anywhere."



"A woman that wants to tell you how to live your life is not a marriage material but a woman that supports all your bullshit is the one we call wife... for better for worse, for richer for poorer till death do us part. That's the kind I want," Shatta Wale wrote.



See Shatta's posts below:















































