Shatta Wale and co to return to court on November 9

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: GNA

Charles Nii Armah Mensah alias Shatta Wale who was held for publication of false news has been granted self recognisance bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



The dancehall artiste self recognisance bail is in the sum of GH¢100,000.



The development is only the latest leg of the case which started with his arrest on October 20 and subsequent remand in prison custody last week, hearing on the matter has been adjourned to November 9.



Shatta Wale is said to have published false news over his alleged shooting following a prophesy by one Prophet known as Jesus Ahoufe.



The said man of God is said to have prophesied that the dance hall artiste would be shot on October 18 just as the South African Reggae artiste Lucky Dube.



The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh also granted bail Shatta Wale’s accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif, a bail of GH¢100,000 each with one common surety who must be a public officer.



Shatta Wale is being on a charge of publication of false news while his accomplices are facing a charge of abetting to the publication of false news.



Four lawyers led by Paul A. Abariga prayed for bail saying accused were not flight risk and they would appear to stand trial.



Three other lawyers also made their respective applications for bail for the accused persons.