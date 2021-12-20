Shatta Wale and Medikal chalk big success as their #SammerTex concert attracts massive attendance

Entertainment of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

It appears that when the names of top music acts like Shatta Wale and Medikal are on a show, a lot of their fans automatically forget that there is a pandemic out there they should be worried about.



Recall that yesterday, zionfelix.net, your most trusted and reliable source of celebrity and entertainment news locally reported that Shatta Wale and Medikal caused massive traffic when they landed in Asankragua in the Western Region for their SammerTex concert today.



Well, the concert came off today and it was a huge success — something both the organizers and the acts billed to perform will be so proud of.



The numbers at the concert which that was organized at Samreboi in the Western Region were just crazy.



In some videos that we have come across on social media, it appears that these fans forgot that the government and the Ghana Health Service have been preaching that people should be careful during this season before there is a spike in the deadly disease after the Christmas period.



They were at the concert in their number and were packed together for all the fun and lovely moment — it is obvious that most of them said ‘to hell with corona’ as they chilled.



Watch the videos below



