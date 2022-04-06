Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others should be billionaires by now – Ambassador on music royalties

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, has wondered why Ghanaian artistes are not wealthy through music royalties.



According to her, Ghanaian musicians should have been billionaires by now, taking into consideration the magnitude of works invested in their craft and how far their songs have traveled.



Sharing her two cents on the growing concerns of incompetence surrounding the GHAMRO structure, H.E Anne Sophie in an exclusive interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar said;



“If you take someone like Shatta wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and even those with one huge hit like Kelvinbwoy’s Downflat, they should have been rich by now. If these people were to be in Europe, they’ll have to sit there for royalties to fall. I’m wondering why they are not rich just through royalties, not concerts but by just selling royalties. When you see the number of views, downloads, streams and everything they have been able to gather, they should have been billionaires by now.



There should be something that could be adjusted, bettered or strengthened so that they can live from their craft. With the magnitude of all they have done so far, they should be billionaires by now.”



She also shed some light on the French royalty collection system called ‘Sacem’ and how musicians are acquiring trans-generational wealth through it.



“We have a strong royalty institution that collects monies from everyone who displays music and pays the artistes. This system is hugely efficient. With just one hit, they are billionaires and their children also live on the royalties.”



In February 2022, Shatta Wale received over GH₵30,000 benefits from GHAMRO, making him the highest-paid beneficiary in recent times.



GHAMRO’s new structure



Earlier, in December 2021, GHAMRO Chairman, Rex Omar, intimated that most musicians will be receiving more revenues from their songs than they already have.



The music rights society announced that it is now affiliated with an Irish company that helps in keeping track of the songs that are played.



