Shatta Wale, Medikal, three others to appear in court today

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale returns to court



• He is in court for feigning gunshot attack



• Shatta Wale was granted a GHC100,000 bail



Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale is set to appear in court today.



Shatta Wale and three others - Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator - are standing trial for a gunshot prank.



The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news and caused fear and panic following a story that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four pleaded not guilty to charges leveled against them when they appeared in court on October 21. They were granted bail and asked to reappear on November 9, 2021.



Meanwhile, Medikal is also expected to appear before the court. The rapper, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.



Medikal has pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition. He was also granted bail after spending five days in remand.



