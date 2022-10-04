Shatta Wale, Black Sherif set to drop their major albums in October

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The entertainment industry is set to receive two major albums from heavyweight singers, Shatta Wale and Black Sherif, during this month of October.



Both projects have received positive feedback from fans with great anticipation from the local industry.



Black Sherif



Rapper Blacko, on Thursday, October 6, will release his maiden album 'The Villian I Never Was' after serving music lovers with monster hit singles.



The rapper's upcoming project has been tipped to break the record as the most-screamed Ghanaian album across all digital platforms due to the positive feedback it has received so far.



Not only is Black Sherif expected to win big in Ghana, but also, fans are hopeful of him topping international charts and winning big on the African continent.



On Monday, Blacko published the official trailer of his album, which was well promoted across all social media platforms by his teeming fans, including colleagues.



In a tweet, rapper Sarkodie commended the young champ for his incredible work.



He wrote that "BLACKO’s attention to detailing" was on point.



