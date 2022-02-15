Shatta Wale, Beyoncé & Major Lazer win ‘Best Collaboration’ with ‘Already’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Shatta Wale along with Beyoncé and Major Lazer have been congratulated for winning ‘Best Collaboration’ at the 18th Annual Urban Music Awards 2022.



“Congratulations to @ Beyoncé ft @shattawalegh & @MAJORLAZER on winning Best Collaboration 2022 at the 18th Annual Urban Music Awards 2022,” Uban Music Awards shared on Twitter.



'Already', originally owned by the American pop star, Beyoncé, featuring Major Lazer and Ghana’s very own, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, became a hit song in 2019.



The news came as a surprise to many in 2019 when the Shatta Movement boss got featured on a song with Beyoncé.



He received congratulatory messages from his fans and some colleagues in the music industry over the song with Queen B.



Beyoncé earlier described her album as a message to Africa and named what influenced her decision to feature some of the big names in African music.



“I wanted it to be authentic and beautiful as the music is in Africa. The drums, chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers to create our unique genre," Beyoncé said.



