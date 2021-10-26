Shatta Wale, 3 others granted bail

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale spent the last five nights in jail



• Three of his associates were also arrested along with him



• They are each to fulfil a bail fee of GH¢100,000



After spending five days behind bars for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



The musician was granted bail after his lawyers pleaded for same, citing their client's personality and reputation as reason.



According to them, their client is not a flight risk and will not escape.



The three other accomplices arrested and later remanded with him, Kojo Owusu Koranteng (Nana Dhope), Idris Yusif (Deportee), and Eric Venator (Gangee), have also been granted bail on grounds that they had been counseled, are not flight risk, and will not escape.



Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is to fulfill a self-recognizance bail of GH¢100,000, while the others are also to pay a bail of GH¢100,000 with a surety each.



The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2021.



Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, together with his three friends after faking a gunshot attack.



The Shatta Movement boss was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



His cohorts, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator were charged with abetment of crime.



Rapper, Medikal is also in court today, after five days on remand.



He was remanded by a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.



Medikal was charged with the display of arms and ammunition.



