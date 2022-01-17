Shatta Wale, 2 other artistes Burna Boy has fought on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Burna Boy exhibits anger on social media in these instances
Fans reacts to Burna Boy’s ‘anger issues’ on social media
Burna Boy threatens these artistes on social media
Just like every other human, some celebrities have hot tempers and engage in arguments that are enough to drive them totally insane.
Nigerian Grammy Award-winning musician, Burna Boy, falls in this category as some of his conducts on social media and in real life have proven that he has got his ‘heart on his sleeves.’
Call it anger management issues, but in these few instances, Burna Boy could not help but reveal his extreme dark side when he was triggered.
With that being said, let’s take a look at some three instances where Burna Boy’s fights were witnessed on social media.
Burna Boy and South African rapper, A.K.A
Sometime in 2019 when xenophobic riots occurred in South Africa, leading to the death of at least seven people, Burna Boy reacted to how Nigerians were targeted during the attack.
In a bid to vent out at South Africans at that time, Burna Boy threatened to totally blacklist South Africa because his fellow Nigerians were being treated badly.
Reacting to Burna Boy’s post at that time, popular South African rapper, AKA, took to Twitter to defend his fellow South Africans and this incurred the wrath of the Nigerian singer.
“A.K.A, I knew you was retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it. I have not set foot in S.A since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this," Burna Boy angrily wrote.
Burna Boy and Davido
Sometime in 2019, Burna Boy and Davido’s fight moved from a lyrical approach to a physical one when the two were captured throwing fists at each other at the Twist Night Club in Ghana.
According to an eyewitness account, Burna Boy came to the club where Davido was already seated, walked straight to him and started cussing out at him.
He was then asked to leave the premises with his boys and it resulted in a fight.
“Davido was having fun with his guys; I was also there beside him taking some shots. I was standing by the door when I saw Burna Boy and at least six guys following him. When Burna Boy entered, he did not come to chill there because he just came to attack Davido. He just went straight to Davido. Davido spotted him and his look showed that he was wondering why he (Burna Boy) was coming to his table but he stood his ground. Just like boxing face-off, the next thing blows started flying; the girls and people inside Twist Lounge had to run; I also ran,” the eye witness earlier narrated on Twitter.
Burna Boy and Shatta Wale
Earlier in January 2022, what started out as a mere Twitter thread, gradually turned into a full-blown social media ‘fight' between the two once best friends.
It moved from the spilling of dirty secrets about each other to issuing of death threats.
Burna Boy in a bid to lambast Shatta Wale, revealed some dirty secrets about the Nigerian artiste, and went opn to threaten him.
“I’m trynna see your teeth and blood on the floor, boy. Joker. It’s a fistfight. The type real men do. We can do it anywhere you want. Behind closed doors or in the stadium for the world to see. I could easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana. I could have gotten you killed ages ago if I wanted. But you are not worth it. You’re just a sick puppy rapist,” Burna Boy wrote.