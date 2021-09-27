Shatta Michy reacts to Magluv’s allegation of her meeting Wizkid in his hotel room

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

The former mistress of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known as Shatta Michy has reacted to claims made by Magluv, 'self-acclaimed “sister” of the Shatta’, that she once met Nigerian act, Wizkid in a hotel at the time she was dating Shatta Wale.



But Michy speaking on the said issue during an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, rubbished the frivolous allegations against her and stated that the lie spewed out can only be a figment of that person’s own imaginations.



According to Michy, if anyone wants to tarnish her image and also paint her in a certain way, she just allows that because she has now learned how to pray more for God to fight her battle on her behalf, and the evidence is clear for everyone to see.



Watch the video below:



