'Shatta Kiss' - All the times Wale's kisses have dominated the internet

Shatta Wale’s ‘kissing habits’ causes stir online
In several instances captured on social media, Shatta Wale has proven that kissing is simply a means through which he expresses love or excitement.
Regardless of the gender of the recipient, the Shatta Movement boss has on some occasions dominated the headlines in situations where he was caught kissing some individuals at various events.
Although it could be a normal practice, there are some instances where Shatta’s kisses are regarded as uncalled for, especially, as far as kissing a man is concerned.
Following the latest discussions surrounding a viral video in which the SM boss was caught kissing a member of his team, Kumordzie, let’s explore other instances where a similar incident occurred.
Shatta Wale kisses Kumordzie
Shatta Wale has been spotted in a viral video kissing his bodyguard, identified as Shatta Kumodji.
The video making rounds on social media shows the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker giving out a chain to Shatta Kumodji while kissing him on the lips.
Social media users have reacted to the recent controversy stirred up by Shatta Wale with others alleging that he has joined the LGBTQ+ community.
Shatta Wale kisses Stonebwoy
In a bid to smoke the peace pipe at a press conference, after engaging in a near fistfight at the 2019 VGMAs, Shatta Wale stole a kiss from Stonebwoy.
In a video that earlier went viral, Stonebwoy who was caught off-guard by Shatta’s kiss reacted surprised but maintained a calm composure.
Shatta Wale kisses Michy on stage
Shatta Wale after proposing to Michy during his performance at the 2018 VGMAs, kissed her passionately afterwards.
Following the development, the two love birds became the talk of the town on social media for a period of time.
Shatta Wale kisses new girlfriend, Elfreda
Shatta Wale who seems to have grabbed for himself a new girlfriend kisses her in public the least chance he gets.
He has shared countless videos on social media where he has been seen kissing his girlfriend in the full glare of the public.
Shatta Wale kisses Afia Schwarzenegger
Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger kissed at the traditional wedding ceremony of Medikal and Fella Makafui which took place sometime in 2020.
One can recall that while the bride and groom were coy when asked to kiss after exchanging vows, the dancehall musician and the comedienne in the full glare of everyone, at a point, kissed.
The two showbiz personalities shared a kiss with their eyes closed.
Shatta Wale kisses Fella Makafui in public
Earlier Shatta Wale who refers to himself as the adopted son of Fella Makfui planted a kiss on her cheek in public.
Although it appears to be just for fun, Individuals on social media were astonished to see Shatta kissing his friend (Medikal)’s wife in that manner.