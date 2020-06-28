Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Shatta Bandle takes to the dancing floor with Hajia4real at her birthday

Famous Instagram queen Mona Montrage a.k.a Hajia4real threw a party on 27th June 2020 to mark her birthday party which fell on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Several celebrities were in attendance to make Hajia4real’s birthday a memorable one.



Among the celebrities who graced the event were Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, and Shatta Bandle and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama.



Shatta Bandle in the course of the birthday party hit the dancing floor with Hajia4real to display his dancing moves and the two attracted all the eyeballs at the event.



Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mahama also has his share of the dance with the lady of the night Hajia4real.



In what looked like an all-white party, Mona Montrage was seen clad in a white dress as Shatta Bandle was seen donning a white polo shirt and a pair of jean shorts.



The duo beamed with smiles as they stole the show at the birthday party.





