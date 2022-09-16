Shasha Marley narrates how some children embarrassed him in Cape Coast

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Reggae musician, Shasha Marley, has recalled how his song, ‘Maata Family’, brought him embarrassment from a group of children in Cape Coast.



According to the veteran, the word ‘Fish’ in his song has given people the impression that he was talking about ‘fart’ which isn’t the case.



“I got to Cape Coast, and some children saw me and they chorused my name with fart,” he narrated on GTV's Breakfast show.



Explaining what the lyric in the song meant, Shasha said the famous ‘FUSH’ heard in the song which is the sound that comes out when one farts, is rather ‘FISH’.



Shasha claims it is the name of his friend from Papua New Guinea while adding that he still doesn't understand why people won't believe him after many years.



“I have explained this song a million times but people don't believe it. It is Maata ‘Fish’ it's not 'Fush'. These are the names of my friends from Papua New Guinea. Listen, this is my song and I wrote it,” he said.





ADA/BB