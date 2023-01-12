Share GTP plans with Nana Addo to transform Ghana – OB Amponsah to Alan Kyerematen

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian OB Amponsah has admonished Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who is eyeing Ghana’s presidential seat in 2024, to work with the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to transform the country following the politician's claim that his ‘Great Transformation Plan’ will cause the development citizens long for.



The outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, who resigned from his position on Tuesday, January 10, officially announced that he will contest for the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In his official address to Ghanaians, Alan announced his transformational plan, dubbed "GTP", which he noted will bring development to citizens.



But reacting to this, OB Amponsah took to Twitter to question why the politician who is in the camp of the NPP is slow to share his 'transformational' plans with the current government at a time when the country needs them most.



The comedian's tweet read: "Nana Addo and the NPP have about 2 years more. Why doesn’t Alan Kyeremanteng share his GTP plan with Addo Dee to help transform Ghana now? Or they are not friends like that?"



In his address, Alan pledged to be the change Ghanaians wish to see if given the nod to lead.



“If by the will of God and through your goodwill, I am voted first, as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last 65 years."



He furthered: “To achieve this strategic goal of transforming our dear country to become the shining star of the new Africa, I will as President, launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana which will span the period 2025 to 2030.”



Check out the post below:





Nana Addo and the NPP have about 2 years more. Why doesn’t Alan Kyeremanteng share his GTP plan with Addo Dee to help transform Ghana now?



Or they are not friends like that? ???? — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) January 11, 2023

OPD/BOG