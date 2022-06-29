‘Shameful’ – Lydia Forson slams Gabby over Arise Ghana propaganda post

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Gabby chastises Arise Ghana demonstrators
Police, protestors clash over route
29 protestors arrested, says the police
A social media post by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko which described an incident captured in a video clip as ‘shameful’ triggered a response from Lydia Forson as she labelled the said post as rather shameful.
The video shared by the staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, captured some agitated youth mostly clad in black and red t-shirts pelting stones at their opponents.
“An average of 250 protestors ‘arose’ for the demo today. Scores of them decided to pelt the police with stones, bricks, etc. injuring them. Thankfully, the police would not be provoked and remained professional. I am not sure if this is what the organizers intended. Shameful!” the caption of Gabby’s post sighted by GhanaWeb read.
Lydia Forson was, however, concerned about the conclusion that the individuals were part of the Arise Ghana demonstrators who hit the street to protest what they described as the worsening economic conditions in the country.
The actress responded: “SHAMEFUL is this propaganda when we’re not sure if these ‘scores’ were a part of the original protestors. What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned dangerous with both police/civilians sustaining injuries. What we need is a proper investigation into how this happened.”
SHAMEFUL is this propaganda when we’re not sure if these “scores” were a part of the original protestors.— miss forson (@lydiaforson) June 29, 2022
What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned dangerous with both police/civilians sustaining injuries.
What we need is a proper investigation into how this happened https://t.co/9UDirq0mhN