Shallie’s amazing journey as presenter on GhOne TV comes to end

Television of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Shallie's fulfilling broadcasting career with GhOne TV has come to an end.



The award-winning reality TV star from Belgium has been the presenter of GhOne TV’s weekly show “Cheers” since 2022 and had an amazing bond with her audience.



Shallie started her job at GhOne TV after taking over from astute broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah as host of “Cheers”, a sports and lifestyle show that was aired on Saturdays.



Delivering her thank you note to the management of the television network as she exits, the reality star was very grateful for her experiences and journey with GhOne TV under its Chief Executive Officer, Bola Ray.



The screen goddess says she has learned a lot but with her contract expiring, she feels “ready for a new chapter and to explore new opportunities”.



The Belgian/Italian reality TV star doesn’t want to reveal much yet about her next step in her career, however, she is open and excited for new challenges.



Shallie has exited GhOne TV but not exited TV screens; she will definitely be seen again on your screens.



Profile



Shallie graduated in 2016 as a biomedical lab technician and worked in a medical lab for 5 years while building her social and modeling career.



She is signed to multiple agencies across the globe such as Bare Face in Dubai and Curve Models Agency in Belgium as a curve/plus size model.



Her modeling experience is as a result of her history as an international pageant queen.



She represented Belgium in multiple international pageants from 2011 to 2017 winning multiple titles and awards as Miss Exclusive 2013, Miss Top of the World in India, Miss Tourism Belgium and many more.



Her online brand is growing steadily and with her experience on social media and a successful career as an Influencer who has worked with giant brands such as Conrad, Radisson Blu, SHEIN, FashionNova and so forth, she launched a social media and digital marketing company called “The Online Empire” in 2021.



The Online Empire helps people and brands expand their online presence and boost their online income.



Her latest TV appearance was in the popular show “Temptation Island Belgium/Netherlands 2021”.



Shallie won an international award for her appearance on the show as “International TV Star of the Year” in 2022.