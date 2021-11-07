Sexual allegations: Abena Korkor apologises to Nana Aba Anamoah on live TV

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Social media sensation Nana Abena Korkor has apologized to ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah over some claims she made against her and Serwaa Amihere.



Abena Korkor made a surprise appearance on the Saturday, November 6 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program to render her heartfelt apologies to Nana Aba Anamoah for claiming that she was in a relationship with some influential persons.



“In my relapses, I said certain things that I shouldn’t have said that resulted in so many unnecessary things. I really feel remorseful and wouldn’t want to go down the line fifty years and my story would be that people then wanted to build something with me I just dragged them now in a very negative way. I don’t want that to be my story.



“I hope today will be the beginning of something new. Something that will last. If she forgives me, this will not be the first time, she’ll be forgiving me. She has called me several times as a big sister and advised me on things I shouldn’t do anymore and how I should carry on with a brand I should create for myself. She has advised me on so many occasions. Sometimes things get out of hand and I say certain things. So before all of you, I want you to help me apologise to her.



“In the past, I was giving ways out but I was scared to follow those things and I’m now ready to follow those things. Now I have more faith and conviction that my relapse that what happened was my relapse. I’m back to the Abena Korkor before the hullabaloo,” she said.



Nana Aba Anamoah then recounted her first encounter with Abena Korkor and revealed how she has been working behind the scenes with Korkor to change the narrative about her.



Nana Aba Anamoah said she was disappointed by Abena Korkor's action but holds nothing against her and will continue to help Abena Korkor if she avails herself.



“I didn’t know Abena from anywhere. When her first issue came, I got her number, spoke to her, and encourage her to go back to school. Abena is an extremely intelligent girl. When she had a problem with a station she was working with, I called her because I felt she was talking too much.



“She came to my office and I advise her there is no one in this country who can discuss mental health issues like her so let’s change the narrative. I asked her to bring a proposal and she did it within two days. She sent a brilliant proposal. I wanted her to do something about mental health. Three days later, Abena is on social media saying all kinds of things about me and typically Ghanaians believed her. I don’t talk about these things because I don’t have the time. The only person I worry about is my son who sees these things.



It will be recalled that in August this year, Abena Korkor made some wild allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere, accusing them of being relationships with some leading politicians.







