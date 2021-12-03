Sexual Harassment: Comedian Jacinta, OAP Elvis crystal share their experience

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Comedian Heiress Jacinta, On-Air Personality at Asaase radio, Elvis Crystal, and host of Just Being Us, MzGee have shared their moments of harassment on the 3rd edition of Just Being Us, a show that strips bare real-life issues and allows guests, mostly celebrities, to share their experiences unfiltered.



The issue of sexual harassment has once again captured public attention after a video showing a Police officer sexually harassing a young lady in a car, went viral. The police officer is currently being prosecuted.



Following this incident and the conversations that have taken place, these three media personalities took turns narrating their ordeals.



They discussed what they think constitutes the acts and how negligent or perhaps oblivious many are about the gravity of the canker and the effect it could have on the victim.



Watch video below:



