Sex toys are good for women with low libido – Grandpa

LifeStyle of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, says sex toys are 80% good for both males and females, and most importantly, ladies who have low libido.



“I made some research and learnt that as a lady, when your vulva is vibrated thoroughly, you develop a lot of oxytocin so imagine having a vibrator in your vagina for about thirty minutes. You will produce so much oxytocin that you will squirt all over your room like a flood,” he said.



According to the actor, even though there are a lot of religion-based misconceptions about sex toys, it is actually very helpful and has a ton of benefits like helping couples enhance their sex life, aside from helping to restore libido, among others.



Grandpa was interviewed on etv Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed With Adwen’ by the host, Adwen the Love Doctor where he made these assertions.



He educated that all sex toys are not dildos as people think but rather, there are various types of sex toys, and dildos are only one of the types. He mentioned that there are others like vibrators, and these, together with the dildos are very good for ladies with low sex drive or libido.



He also noted that there are sex toys for men, hence, men who also have low libido can use these sex toys so that they can explore themselves and find out how they can better their sex lives.