Sex scandal: My father doesn’t care because he hasn’t called me yet – Daniel Duncan Williams

In the midst of his ill conduct on social media, Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, said his father hasn’t reached out to him yet.



The Action Chapel founder’s son has since gone on a rampage on Twitter, releasing his sex and masturbation videos amidst reaction from netizens.



‘Dee Wills’, has since been trending online with the back-to-back release of his wild escapades with numerous women, weed weed-smoking sessions and many have wondered what steps his family is taking to stop him.



Others have also quizzed if the musician had ever paused for a moment to consider how his actions might affect his father’s hard-earned reputation and how he might be hurting from it.



These questions were posed by a female speaker on Dee Wills’ live Twitter interaction space yesterday, Monday, January 8, and he gave this response.



“I don’t think I am hurting my dad. I don’t think he cares whatever I do because he hasn’t called me for some time now and it's fine,” the archbishop’s son retorted.’



The speaker, however, disagreed with Dee Wills's narrative, adding that his father could probably be giving him some time, in high hopes that he could change.



“He is giving you space, hoping you will change someday but he is really hurting. Trust me,” she responded.







Background



Prior to this recent development, it was reported that Daniel Duncan Williams, ‘Dee Wills’, had been in rehab for over six months.



However, the young son of the archbishop, in a series of rants online said he was rather kept in a prayer camp in London, where he was starved of his favourite hobbies; sex, listening and recording secular music among others.



Unapologetic Dee Wills, who has taken over social media with his nudes, said he had been suppressed for a long time and that releasing them now that he is finally out of the prayer camp, is only a mechanism that could make him feel better.



He also asked individuals to desist from associating his conduct with his father, adding that he (Dee Wills) has fully owned up to it.



