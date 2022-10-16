Sex improves eyesight – Dr. UN

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Self-acclaimed global ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has disclosed some benefits of sex in marriage.



Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, he explained that, “Sex is important to everyone especially adults hence, anyone who doesn’t know it’s use should not be human because mentally it makes you sound and also it improves the eyesight.”



He noted that aside sex being a pleasant feeling, a lot of times, sexually active people are very smart and sharp and one of the reasons why God created it is for men and women is to explore themselves.



“Sex is a very powerful tool, especially for couples. It can amend and make a broken home stand on its feet again. It also promotes respect in the home amongst the couples,” he stated.



Dr. UN furthered that having sex also bonds couples and gets them closer to each other, and this is why it is even the only way for one to procreate.



He advised couples to have sex frequently if they want peace to reign in their home always.





Watch our latest programmes below:











