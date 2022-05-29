You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 29Article 1548476

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Sex-for-roles: I am not clearing any air, people can believe whatever they want - Zicaloma

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian comedian, Zicaloma Nigerian comedian, Zicaloma

Popular skit maker Isaac Aloma, aka Zicsaloma, has described a sexual allegation as false.

A few days ago, a blog accused the comedian of demanding sex from male actors he wanted to use in his skits.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Zicsaloma said the allegations are false and urged anyone who has experienced such with him to speak out.

He said, “I really don’t want to talk about these things. I have been told that if people don’t talk about one, it means one is really not doing well. I don’t blame any blog for writing whatever they want; I blame people who give them an audience because they are just looking for ways to drive traffic to their blogs. I am not clearing any air. People can believe whatever they want to believe.”

“The best thing is for you to watch my skits. Anybody that looks like an up-and-coming comedian should be asked what they did for me to feature them. Everyone that becomes successful, must pass through a channel. I became successful because I put in hard work. I shot content for years without being recognised until it got to a point when I was recognised by people and my content started going viral.

“I work with anybody who I feel can deliver. I shoot most of my content with celebrities. That does not negate the fact that I can work with someone who has just 20 followers. I don’t compromise my content for anything. Some people offer me money to feature in my skits but I tell them ‘no’ because I don’t like their acting.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A group picture of some Ghanaian freemasons

Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons

Sportsleading sports icon

Benzema's disallowed goal

Why did VAR rule out Benzema's goal in the Champions League final vs Liverpool?

Businessleading business icon

File photo

Traders in Upper West region bemoan high cost of food prices

Africaleading africa news icon

Christopher Johnson was arrested over the girl's disappearance. Credit: BROWER SHERIFF'S OFFICE

15-year-old girl missing for nearly a year found after mother found videos of her on adult sites

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Participants of the event

Weija Gbawe Assembly, Sultan engage Zongo Chiefs on Peace and Security