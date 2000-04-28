General News of Friday, 28 April 2000

Source: GNA

Roman Catholic Parish celebrates silver jubilee

Adugyama(ASH), April 28, GNA- The Roman Catholic Parish at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South district of Brong Ahafo has celebrated its silver jubilee with an appeal to the people to rehabilitate their 65-year old Catholic Primary School.



The silver jubilee also coincided with a fund raising harvest in aid of the school. Father Emmanuel Tabi Mensah, Priest in charge of the parish, in a sermon to mark the jubilee called on Christians to lead decent lives for their children to emulate.



Father Tabi Mensah prayed for peace and progress of the nation. Mr Kwaku Sabefua, district directorate of education, said his outfit will provide 100 dual desks to the school.



Mr J. Adu-Boampong, assemblyman for Adugyama electoral area expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for providing good drinking water, a clinic and schools in the area. An amount of 1.6 million cedis was realised during an appeal for funds.





