Seven scintillating sexually suggestive songs Ghanaians will forever appreciate

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Songs are produced for a number of reasons, and for different audiences, and these, among others, inform the choices of words of songwriters in their quest to satisfy themselves and their consumers.



In times past, some songs were labelled inappropriate as critics raised concerns over the level of profanity. Okyeame Kwame, for instance in 2015, shared his views about such songs saying, “it is lack of ideas that make people sing profane songs or say unnecessary things in their music.”



However, the truth still remains that some musicians have been exceptional about how they expressed themselves in songs without necessarily being profane.



Without explicit words, the sensual message was duly communicated to listeners who were deep enough to decipher the lyrics. Some were direct though not profane; they were rather sexually suggestive.



The fact that the song was aesthetically woven pleases the mind and increases the level of respect people have for the musician that performed the song.



Unlike other songs which had explicit lyrics, presenters who were in love with these songs and wanted to share them with their listeners did not need a radio version, nor were these songs limited to late-night shows. Admittedly, some were best played at night due to their ability to put the listener in the mood.



GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on seven of these songs. The list is in no particular order.



1. Moses - AB Crentsil



Moses, an eight-minute slow-tempo song, was released around 1980. The highlife legend in an interview said the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation refused to play it due to how vulgar the lyrics were but now, the narrative has changed. the song is being played on several channels.



The song which begins as a motivational piece takes a sharp turn midway with AB swimming in the waters of suggestive lyrics - ‘bobby-stands’, ‘shock absorbers’, 'red sea', and ‘obrani wa wu socks’. He lists some physical features of women that are admired by men. With these lyrics and more, he created sexual imagery.







2. Pony – Lumba



Taken from his 2003 ‘Bubra’ album, Lumba’s collaboration with Ateaa Tina remains a masterpiece. The song opens with a captivating giggle from Ateaa Tina setting the tone for a romantic journey. Her vocal prowess is exhibited on the song, making the listener fall in love with the piece which has “ride me” as part of the hook. Daddy Lumba, comes in with his verse which talks about a marathon and how the partner needed to hold him well enough when the activity gets intense and rigorous.







3. Abiba – Rex Omar



Rex Omar opposes attempts to censor songs because, in his view, censorship will kill creativity. These comments were uttered in 2018, many years after his monster hit song ‘Abiba’. Released in 1996, ‘Abiba’ was one of the songs on Rex Omar’s ‘Dangerous’ album. The highlife musician resorted to the use of figurative language, replacing sex with an act of swinging and hailing the partner for her activeness.







4. Atadwe – Papa Shee



Eaten tiger nut before? That’s how it’s called in Asante Twi – Atadwe! The song was released circa 2000. In what appeared to be an objectification, Papa Shee touts his partner’s ability to present a delicious meal, one that gets him excited upon sighting it.







5. Adult Music – Kwabena Kwabena ft Samini



‘Adult Music’ that’s all!’ – that phrase delivered with a baritone voice kind courtesy Samini is simply enthralling! As the title suggests, the song is for adults. A high-tempo piece produced by Kaywa, ‘Adult Music’, released in 2013 under KBKB Music paints a picture of how an expected romantic night would unfold.







6. Hold Yuh – Trigmatic



The ‘Hold Yuh’ rhythm by Jamaican star Gyptian became an anthem in 2010 right after its release with many musicians jumping on the rhythm to release their versions. Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, known in the showbiz circles as Trigmatic joined the craze, unleashing some coded lyrics. He starts by talking about a girl that lives in the vicinity that takes care of him “like a doctor and his patient”.



Sounding metaphorical, he mentioned that the lady is “the gold and I’m the miner”. He talks about ‘blessing someone with his rod’, and ‘triggering the hole inside’.







7. Anadwo - Kodjo Aquai



A slow-tempo song with beautiful instrumentation punctuated with moans! Any better way of describing the song? Take a listen to the 1978 off the ‘Nhyira’ album!



