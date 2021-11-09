Seth Diamond explains why he chose to pursue gospel music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sensational gospel musician, Seth Diamond, mostly known for his profound flair and prowess in RnB and Afro-pop genres has explained why he chose to do gospel music over other genres.



According to him, he personally believes gospel music is a message and content which can be put and given out in the different genres of music.



“You can have Reggae or RnB but all being contemporary gospel music. I believe the gospel is the content of the genre so you can have any genre. But once the content is the gospel, it teaches the word of God and changes the lives of people, you are good to go,” he said.



Talking to Foster Romanus on why he chose to do music on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “First of all I believe music is one of the most powerful tools on earth. You can walk past a shop and a song will play within a few minutes and you find yourself singing along.”



He believes music is the only thing that enters one’s heart without permission, and since he figured his musical gift, he decided to use it to inspire people positively.



Seth Diamond however noted that he does not only do gospel but also does inspirational songs, and can do other genres. But he prefers gospel music because he wants to affect the lives of people positively through God’s word and his songs.