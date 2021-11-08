Seth Diamond explains why he chose to feature Kinaata on a gospel song

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Talented gospel artiste, Seth Diamond, has discussed his reason for choosing to feature Kofi Kinaata, who is not a gospel artiste, in his song.



Speaking with Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he noted that the first call of humanity is to go out to the ends of the world to bring people in, and not just circulate the gospel to people who already know Christ.



“The Bible said to let everyone that has breath praise God and not just Christians. Everyone and everything that had breath has the right to praise God so Kofi Kinaata also has the right to praise God. Moreover, he does conscious music and tells a story about where he’s coming from and where God is taking him, which I can relate to”.



He stated that it was not exactly a directive from God to feature Kofi Kinaata but something that he personally wanted to do. Nevertheless, he still sought God’s face and direction after he made the decision to feature the secular artiste.



According to him, the gospel is basically a message, hence, no matter the genre that the song comes in or who it features, so long as it tells the message it is supposed to, then it is still a gospel song and that is why there is gospel reggae, gospel RnB, and the likes.