Serwaa Amihere subtly reveals her relationship status

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken news anchor with GhOne Television, Serwaa Amihere, has subtly opened up about her love life. According to her, she has a boyfriend who is supportive of her.



Tackling a question of how she handles negative news and publications about her, Serwaa Amihere revealed that, in such difficult times, she gets consoled by her boyfriend and two other persons.



“Well, in such hard times, I don’t have just one person I go to but I have a few people I go to. My sister, boyfriend, and sometimes Nana Aba. You know, Nana Aba would most often just rubbish it, but my boyfriend would be on it and encourage me to get over it and move on,” Serwaa Amihere explained.



According to Serwaa Amihere, she is no longer worried about what people say or would say about her because she has seen and heard it all. The broadcaster acknowledged she sometimes gets surprised by the kind of stories she hears and reads about herself.



She said, “Now I see these headlines and I smile because the worse has already happened to me. I don’t think I would see anything new that would surprise me. I have seen and read it all. Funny enough, sometimes I read certain stories and I question myself if I did that too.”



The news anchor said that she has come to the realization that she has a very powerful voice and as a result of that she gets scrutinized for the least thing she says.



Serwaa Amihere said, “I think and feel people just love to scrutinize everything I say and everything I do. Sometimes I underestimate how powerful my voice is, and as such, the least thing I say can be taken out of context.”



Check out the interview here





