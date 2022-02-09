You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 09Article 1465240

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Serwaa Amihere posts cryptic love message to mysterious lover

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has shared a romantic message to a mysterious lover ahead of Valentine's Day celebration.

In a post she shared on her official Twitter account, she expressed her undying love in a form of a poem.

“Your love is magical. That's how I feel. But I have not the words here to explain. Gone is the grace for expressions of passion. But there are worlds and worlds of ways to explain. To tell you how I feel,” she shared.

It can be recalled that the broadcaster in a previous interview said she doesn't belong to the group of independent women who say they don't need a man's support.

Speaking on GHOne’s GHToday show on the topic 'Expectations In Relationship', Serwaa was quick to correct her co-host, Lantam Papanko, who counted her among "women who don't need any man".

In a quick rebuttal, Serwaa Amihere said: "No ooo, I don't say that. I need a man."

Lantam, who felt he was being misunderstood added: "What I mean is that you don't need a man to take care of you."

"I do (need a man to take care of me). Don't come and make it look... I can't. I am not one of those women who go around saying 'I don't need a man' please. Men are good," said Serwaa in a defensive tone.

