Entertainment of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serial guest turned host: How A Plus moderated United Showbiz on UTV

On April 9, 2022; the United Showbiz programme on UTV was hosted by Kwame A Plus.

After years of being a usual panelist on the weekly entertainment roundup show, he took the hosting job for the first time.

His guests on the day included:

Armold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment pundit and also a usual guest; media personality Mr. Logic; actress Victoria Lebene; celebrity lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Counsellor Oduro.

Watch the programme below: