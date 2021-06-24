Seniors in the industry have caused me pain – Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has said that she has been bullied in the industry coming up.



According to the actress in an interview with Abena Ghana on ‘The Journey Show,’ she said she has received a lot of hurtful words from actor and actress when coming to.



“I have been bullied in the industry not to talk of hurtful words and insults from actors and actresses from the industry an actress can just look at you and the words that will form her mouth break you down,” she said.



“Sometimes I have to excuse myself and cry wipe my tears and come back to continue it get to a point in time where I wanted to quit and I’m happy I didn’t.”



When asked by the host the people she was looking up to coming into the industry she said, “I was looking up to Nana Ama Mcbrown, Emelia Brobbey, and Jackie Appiah."



She then argued that she is not copying Nana Ama she is just doing her thing.