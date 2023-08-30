Selly Galley reacts to McBrown’s 'twins' prophecy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tietia, are still gushing over their bundle of joy.



Congratulations have since flooded their timelines after they welcomed a set of twins following eight years of marriage.



Selly who is still sharing her pregnancy photos and videos on social media has shown appreciation to her colleague, Nana Ama McBrown, who earlier prophesied that she was going to give birth to twins.



Earlier, Nana Ama Mcbrown in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus said God had told her that such an event was going to happen.



Years down the lane, Selly has welcomed twins, a situation which confirms Nana Ama McBrown’s prophecy.



However, reacting to Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy, Selly has shared a video on her page with the caption, “As it is written, so will it be manifested through God’s chosen. VO ?? @iamamamcbrown GREAT woman of our time. Great!"



She used McBrown's exact words as the background audio to her post.



