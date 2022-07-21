Selly Galley mourns her late publicist, Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Selly Galley pens an emotional tribute to her late publicist



Oscar Ugoh died following a brief illness



The actress says Oscar was a friend and a son to her



Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley, has taken to social media to mourn the demise of her personal publicist and protégé, Oscar Ugoh, popularly known as Oscarthepublicist.



The talented publicist gave up his ghost following a short battle with an undisclosed disease. In a touching tribute, the actress recounted how she met her publicist.



According to her, their relationship was one of friendship and that of a mother-son.



She wrote, “I found some great unconditional love for him as a mother would for a son, and I was so proud I had ‘discovered’ a boy with such broad and rich knowledge in everything and an intimidating intelligence and confidence at such a young age. Everyone who comes into contact with Oscar is awestruck in admiration. We hold conversations into the wee hours of the night, always upsetting my husband (which we enjoy) with our laughter and loud music.”



She added that, “Am like a kid when I am with my boy. I always look forward to his coming and staying over because I knew when I cook something delicious for Oscar he’ll tell me everything that’s happened with him in the few days he’s been missing in action, especially with the girls, finances, and work, things I needed to know so we polish all rough edges and quickly find solutions to any issue he’s facing. He’s so hard-working, independent, and smart.



“And I was so proud watching him grow into the fine 24-year-old gentleman he is now, about to turn 25, always happy and unbothered with life’s issues. A boy who listens and implements my advice, showers me with great compliments to get whatever he wants from me and makes me feel as special as he is to me. Great boy! My pride! My boy!”



Oscar Oguh, said to be the adopted son of George Andah, former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, is reported to have died on Saturday, June 15, 2022.



News of his death was announced by the former legislator via Facebook. With crying emojis, he wrote: “Oh oh oh Emmanuel why? Rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord”.



