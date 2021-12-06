Selly Galley and Praye Tietia share UK vacation memories

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Selly Galley and husband travel to the UK



Praye Tietia and wife twin in matching outfits



Selly Galley and husband visit Villa Park





Actress and television presenter, Selly Galley-Fiawo and her husband, singer Prayer Tietia, are in the United Kingdom for a family vacation.



The couple has over the past few days, shared their fondest experience in the UK with followers on social media.



From matching outfits to public display of affection, the two have been serving couple-goals.



In their visit to Birmingham, Selly who described the experience as her "most wonderful" could not keep her hands off her man, Steven Fiawoo.



As fans put it, not even COVID-19 could cause her to keep a distance from her husband as they were captured in each other embrace.



In one of their tours, they visited Villa Park in Aston to watch the live match between Aston Villa and Manchester City.



Early this year, there was a report that Selly and Steve had welcomed twins, it is however unclear as they haven't made the good news public.



Check out photos and videos of the couple



