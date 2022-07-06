Self Nation president Addi Self launches high school tour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

To foster positive youth development, reggae dancehall artist Addi Self has launched the #SelfLove High School Tour as part of his campaign to use his music to promote social change in Ghana.



The tour started in June with a visit to the Accra Technical Training College (ATTC) at Kokomlemle and the Accra High School at Ridge. Addi Self thrilled the students with performances of his latest songs from his debut album The Journey (Zongo to BBC).



“As a role model, I believe that I am in this position for a purpose and I have to use my music as a tool to create social change among the youth,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



“I decided to start from the high school level which I consider as the foundation to a meaningful life. A lot of my fans are not privileged youth and like me, they need a guide to be successful in life. With Allah’s support, I have become what I am and I believe it s a calling to also take that step and motivate the youth,” he added.



Addi Self is working on the SlumToTheHills Mixtape which supports his #SelfLove campaign. He is also coming up with some social media and community activations including #SelfDay, #ReppingYourZongo, #SelfMotivation and Zongo Role Model among others.











Addi Self is a product of Maamobi, a Zongo community in Accra, where he gained popularity with the song “Maamobi” in 2014 recorded under his independent record label called Self Nation. He formed an alliance with Shatta Wale in 2015 and recorded “Love Mi Suh” and “Ghetto Star”. His dedication to partnerships ured him to officially sign to Shatta Movement under the group SM Militants.



The 2017 song “Taking Over” with Shatta Wale and SM Militants was their biggest banger which they performed on various global platforms including the iconic O2 Arena in London. Addi Self has been featured on BBC1Xtra with DJ Edu, together with Shatta Wale and Joint 77.



His contract ended with Shatta Movement in 2020 and the following year, he released his debut 15-track album, The Journey (Zongo to BBC), which stood at the #1 spot on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums Chart for six weeks straight and #4 on the World iTunes Albums Chart.



The name Addi Self was coined from the phrase Addicted to Myself.



Below is Addi Self’s latest video for the single “We Did It” featuring Xzone, Don Cash and Gariba Yaronzamani.







