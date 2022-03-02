You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 02Article 1481591

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Sefa’s racy photos spark liposuction rumours online

Sefa is a popular Ghanaian musician signed under D-Black's 'Black Avenue Muzic' label Sefa is a popular Ghanaian musician signed under D-Black's 'Black Avenue Muzic' label

Ghanaians intrigued by Sefa’s new body

Sefa denies liposuction rumours

Sefa drops hot photos online

After her earlier appearance on the Delay Show where she vehemently denied ever going through any sort of body enhancement procedure, Sefa is in the hot seat again.

Perhaps, she shot herself in the foot when she shared photos in which her ‘picture perfect’ curves were clearly captured.

In the new set of photos released on her Instagram page, an almost perfect body silhouette was spotted and social media users have begun to wonder when the massive transformation took place.

The Black Avenue artist wore a black thong beneath, with a black tube to conceal her boobs, revealing her defined waist, extremely flat tummy and wider hips.

Although Sefa covered her butt with a blue cardigan, it wasn't enough to hide her huge butt that was bulging through the cardigan.

This post has since caused a stir online with social media users concluding that indeed, she has gone under the knife.

Sefa is however yet to respond to the claims.

See it all here:















