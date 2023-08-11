See all the glitz, glamour and extravaganza captured at Rev. Anthony Boakye’s funeral

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Showmanship, class, opulence, and wealth are the words that best describe the funeral ceremony of the Resurrection Power New Generation church founder, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



Asides from the well-laid-out coordination and proper planning of the event, its quality and bespoke nature cannot be overlooked.



The late Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Center, where the entire venue was captured in a breathtaking and sophisticated décor.



Luxury vehicles such as escalades, and Toyota Landcruisers, were lined up in the convoy that accompanied the hearse to the main funeral grounds.



That’s not all, his mortal remains rode in a chariot alongside the military who served as the charioteers.



Every single detail captured in all the venues that witnessed the funeral; the Accra Sports Stadium the Independence Square, and the AICC, exuded class and opulence.



In attendance were members of the church, family, various security personnel, and scores of sympathizers from across the world.



The popular man of God was laid to rest on August 5, 2023.



































Video credit: Continent Kofi



EB/FNOQ