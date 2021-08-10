'Second Sermon my favorite song at the moment' - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie has released his seventh studio album ‘No Pressure’ but surprisingly his favorite song at the moment is not from his new project.



Speaking to Okay Africa, the BET HipHop Best International Flow winner revealed his favorite song on repeat at the moment is Fast rising rapper Black Sheriff’s ‘Second Sermon’.



“Second Sermon” by Black Sherif. He’s just pure talent, you know. He’s raw, he’s real, and he’s super passionate and that’s what I go for in artists. I believe that’s the strongest asset every artist can possess. I think he’s super passionate and definitely has incredible talent”. Sarkodie said.



The second Sermon by Black Sheriff has over three million views on Youtube and is the number one song trending in Ghana on Youtube.



The song sparked the popular trend and phrase “Na Kwaku Frimpong de Asem b3ba o” which directly translates that ‘Kweku Frimpong will bring issues or problems”.



It is no surprise Sarkodie’s favorite song is Second Sermon as the Tema based rapper has shown massive support to Black Sheriff on social media.