You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 23Article 1497656

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Unknown

Second Edition of Spotlight Awards Africa unveiled

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah - Project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah - Project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa

Last Friday, 18th March 2022 the second edition of Spotlight Awards Africa was unveiled at the deluxe conference at the SSNIT Hotel in Accra.

The colorful launch witnessed the unveiling of 18 categories with members Of parliament for Cape Coast North Hon. Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and Mion Constituency’s Hon. Abdul-Aziz Ayaba with invited guest who graced the event.

Speaking at the launch, project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah affirm that this year’s theme for the scheme is “Celebrating Resilience”.

According to her, the maiden edition of the scheme awarded seventeen [17] enterprising youth and honored seven great feet. She continued that, this year all nominations will be done via social media platform. She urge invited guest, patrons to nominate their favorite African contributing their quota in their various sectors in the eighteen categories unveiled.

For their part, the member of parliament for Cape Coast North constituency Hon.Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarko and member of parliament for Mion constituency Hon. Aziz Ayaba lauded the organizers of the scheme to continue to scout great people and personalities contributing a lot in the society.

Below are lists of categories unveiled:

Beauty brand of the year

Spotlight rising star

Female entrepreneur of the year

Male entrepreneur of the year

Discovery of the year

Food blogger

Web series of the year

Beauty entrepreneur of the year

Emerging brand of the year

Outstanding youth in politics

Youth in leadership

Influential beauty queen of the year

Innovative youth of the year

Youth in music

Best online content creator

Online CEO of the year

Social network of the year

Outstanding youth personality

Highlights from the launch

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment