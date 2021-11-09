Season two of Naa GaDangme showing on TV Africa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

The second edition of Naa GaDangme on TV Africa is currently ongoing with 11 contestants selected across the various Ga and Dangme towns.



The eleven ladies who qualified to represent their communities after weeks of auditions are Naa Adjeley (Tema), Naa Akuye (Kpone), Naadu (Prampram), Maku (Shai-Osudoku), Naana Tettekie (Krobo), Naa Lankai (Gamashie), Naana Kabukwor (Ada), Naa Atswei (Teshie), Naa Atswei (La), Naa Korlei (Osu) and Naa Borley (Nungua).





The various traditional councils after selection held grand traditional durbars to send off their representatives into the house where they are being camped for the competition.



Ningo’s representative however could not make it to the house due to personal reasons.



The second edition was launched in the 2ofnOctober with a beautiful display of tradition and followed with wonderful performances on the History of the various Towns, Festivals, fashion shows, and Customary practices.



Over the past few weeks that the show began, two contestants representing Kpone and GaMashi have been evicted due to votes and performance.



The CEO of Agidor Events on behalf of the organizers, Madam Dorcas Naa Atswei Koney stated that evictions will continue till the 4th of December where the remaining five contestants will battle it out on the grand finale stage.



“It is on this day that we will all know who takes over the crown from Naa Ayele Charway, our 2020 reigning queen,” she said.





